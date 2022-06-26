Topekans gather for a Pride Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of Pride month begins to near, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies gathered in Topeka for a Pride Parade on Saturday.

The parade started at 6 p.m. in Studio 62 Art Bar in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment district, and took the participants down and around Kansas Avenue before crossing a rainbow in the street to wrap it up.

“This is just us showing who we are as individuals,” said drag artist Hell-o Shotz Galore. “We love each other, we spread love, we don’t spread hate.”

Participants were welcomed back in to Studio 62 for a night of celebration and a drag show, which the owners said happens every Saturday night.

“It’s wonderful. It helps me remember that there are more people out there that are like me,” said drag artist Marie Queerie.

The owners of Studio 62, Ci’es and Jacques Smith, said they’re happy to be behind a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in Topeka.

“We’re really lucky. I feel grateful to have this space to be able to bring it to the community. I think Topeka really needs something like this, and we want to be here for that,” they said.

