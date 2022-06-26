Advertisement

Topeka Zoo puts on first “Brew at the Zoo” since 2019

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed the community for a night of beer tasting, games, and live music with Brew at the Zoo on Saturday night. It’s the first time they’ve been able to put on the event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The event was capped at 2,000 tickets, and sold out earlier in the day on Friday.

Not only was it a night to raise funds for the animals that call the zoo home, but it was a chance for local breweries to get some more exposure for their businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity for those beer vendors and breweries to get some of those labels out there. But for us, it’s a great way to bring everybody together,” said Jared Bednar, the zoo’s Director of Administration and Creative.

The event provided the Topeka community with an opportunity to connect with each other, and have a good time over drinks, food, and all of the entertainment the zoo had to offer.

“Honestly this is what’s awesome. You get to bump into a lot of old friends, neighbors, family, all sorts of people that just love Topeka and love what we have here,” added Bednar.

