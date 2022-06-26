Sunday night forecast: A beautiful evening followed by a great Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a huge difference from our recent heatwave with temperatures in the upper 70s with breezy north winds keeping us on the cooler and drier side. We continue to cool overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Monday will be a touch warmer in the low 80s with more sunshine and light southeast winds. We gradually warm through this week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s under sunny skies with south winds at 5 to 10 mph. We turn up the heat on Wednesday reaching the low 90s again as south winds become breezy. We expect to reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday ahead of our next frontal boundary that brings rain chances back to the forecast Thursday night.

We are tracking several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday night and lasting through Sunday night next weekend. Not raining all the time, but periods of rain are looking likely over the July 4th weekend. Temperatures during this time will be slightly cooler with the increased cloud cover and weak cold front in the area. Highs will range between 85º - 90º. The final chance for rain is Sunday night and it’s a low chance at this time and we should be dry July 4th during the day. More importantly we should be dry that evening.

