Sunday forecast: Much cooler and less humid today

Hot and sunny conditions return midweek
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday, temperatures will be much cooler today with less humidity. Any lingering rain south of I-35 should come to an end later this morning. Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 70s with a northerly breeze under a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds should become thinner this evening, and with lighter winds overnight, temperatures will fall quickly into the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s tonight under a partly cloudy sky
Monday afternoon should be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s under fewer clouds, but the humidity will stay low. A rapid warmup is on the way for the middle of the week with abundant sunshine. Highs are expected to return to the 90s on Wednesday with higher humidity.

The next several days should be dry before scattered storms enter the forecast Thursday night. Occasional showers and thunderstorms appear possible through next weekend, but it should not rain all day every day. This does not seem to be a setup for much severe weather, but some locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

8 Day Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 78. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58. Winds NW at about 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 83. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 87. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 92. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

