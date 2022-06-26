Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed Saturday night in Jefferson Co. wreck

(AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 57-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Jefferson County Saturday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Michael Arthur Greene of Kansas City, Kan. was driving eastbound on K-16, just west of Wellman Rd., when he lost control on a curve.

Greene was thrown from his motorcycle — a 2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy — and came to rest in a ditch. The motorcycle stopped on the right side of the road.

He was not wearing a helmet.

