KU’s Hoppel wins third 800m title at USATF Outdoor Championships

KU’s Bryce Hoppel sits down with 13 SPORTS in June 2021 as he prepares for first-ever Olympics
KU’s Bryce Hoppel sits down with 13 SPORTS in June 2021 as he prepares for first-ever Olympics(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - KU’s Bryce Hoppel has done it again!

The former Jayhawk won his third career USATF title in the 800m Sunday in Eugene, Ore. with a time of 1:44.60.

The win qualifies him for the World Outdoor Championships next month, also in Eugene.

He’ll once again be coached by KU head coach Stanley Redwine, who was chosen to lead the Team USA men’s team. The meet runs July 15-24.

Hoppel narrowly edged out Jonah Koech, who finished second with a time of 1:44.74. Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller came in third at 1:45.19.

The 2020 Olympian recently earned a bronze medal at the 2022 Indoor World Championships.

