The 30th Annual Rescue Mission Ride returns in Topeka

30th Annual Rescue Mission Ride
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The A.B.A.T.E of Kansas District 4 helped organize a benefit for the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Riders met at the rescue mission to take part in a 45-minute scenic ride to the Perry American Legion Post 142.

The cause was to raise money for the rescue mission, both organizations says this ride means so much more.

“We started this ride in 93, it was dedicated to a friend of mine that passed away, that taught me about the true brotherhood. Taught me about how the character is in the heart of the people, it taught me to love and respect all people,” said Frank Votaw, A.B.A.T.E.

“One of the things that’s important here at TRM, is just that we are united. At the Topeka Rescue Mission we try to love everyone, respect everybody and show that they are valued. So, anything that we can do where we bridge the community in efforts to make the lives of people better, that’s a blessing to us and that is what we are getting to do today,” said LaManda Broyles.

Each rider paid a $20 donation to ride and door prizes were available as well.

