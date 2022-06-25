Advertisement

Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the side of the highway. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

The clocks are staying on the Topeka Blvd. bridge.
Timely update: Clocks will stay on Topeka Blvd. bridge
Music was in the air at the Topeka Public Library.
Music filled the Topeka Public Library with a camp concert
Kansans can take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest that opened in Topeka Friday, June 24.
Travel back in time at Jurassic Quest
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold