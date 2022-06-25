Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

