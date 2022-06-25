Travel back in time at Jurassic Quest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans can take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest that opened in Topeka Friday, June 24.

Jurassic Quest is on display starting Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The interactive experience has more than 50 life-size dinosaurs; plus a bounce house, fossil discovery area, and a chance to ride a dinosaur.

Tickets will be $22 dollars for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. However, there is an additional fee for an all-you-can-ride access for kids. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site for $6. Kids under 2 are free admission.

Organizers say dinosaurs capture the imagination, because we’re still learning about their history and themselves.

“Dinosaurs are huge, because it is such an ever evolving discovery. Dinosaur bones are always being discovered, dug up, and new dinosaurs are being discovered. We will never know the end of them.”

