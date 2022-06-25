The Topeka Area Pond Tour is back after a pause due to COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Area Pond Tour has seven unique ponds around the community for show to share inspiration and knowledge on water gardening.

“Our gardens in our yard is one way that we can all help the nature and the birds to help to survive. We can choose to provide a habitat that provides for them to get a drink of water or some food or a place for them to get some rest or raise their offspring,” said Katie VanBlaricum.

Locations include the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo and Ward Meade Botanical Garden. Even homeowners around the area opened up their homes to share uniqueness.

“This is a new pond, so we wanted to give people an idea of a pond they could fit in a smaller space and what can you expect from a first year pond. Our pond is also unique because it is part of our pollinator wildlife habitat so our pond has a goal of attracting wildlife and insects and birds especially,’ she said.

At each location, not only can you borrow inspiration, but also tips on how to create your own garden.

“I would tell them to get in touch with somebody that builds ponds, because we tried to make our own or look into how to do it. It was just over our heads, and it was worth it to just spend the money and have a professional to do it and we can just enjoy it,” she said.

The tour will continue on Sunday, June 26th and tickets are $8 per person and children under 14 are free.

