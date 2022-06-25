Sunset Zoo amplifies conservation efforts for National Pollinator Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo has amplified its conservation efforts with family-friendly activities planned throughout National Pollinator Week.

The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says zookeepers and animals will celebrate National Pollinator Week on Sunday, June 26, with a Pollinator Community Education Day with family-friendly activities at the zoo’s Butterfly Garden.

The Zoo noted that staff and the K-State Master Gardeners will be on hand to help with activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff said the event highlights National Pollinator Week as a part of the zoo’s conservation initiatives and also shares in its mission of inspiring conversation of the natural world.

Throughout the week, the Zoo said along with Parks and Recreation, it has highlighted the importance of pollinator species and the protection and maintenance of their habitats to ensure healthy ecosystems and food security.

The Zoo said the Pollinator Partnership Organization found pollinators add $217 billion to the global economy and honey bees are responsible for between $1.2 and $5.4 billion in agricultural productivity in the U.S.

Worldwide, the Zoo also said pollinator numbers are dwindling due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change and disease. It said one in four wild bee species in the U.S. are currently at risk of extension and the iconic monarch butterfly has declined in population by over 90% in the last two decades.

At Sunset Zoo, staff said there are dedicated pollinator gardens established which provide plants like milkweed for monarch caterpillars to survive on.

Additionally, the Zoo said it dedicates efforts to care for bees on the grounds and has more than 5 hives located on the grounds. It said the honey from the hives is harvested and sold to fund local conservation efforts.

The Zoo also noted that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums awarded it a grant earlier in 2022 to promote pollinator education throughout the community. As part of the grant, it said it has partnered with Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 elementary schools to start building pollinator gardens at Bergman Elementary, Marlatt Elementary, and Oliver Brown Elementary.

For more information about how you can help make a difference, click HERE.

