Soldier Township Fire Dept. hosts open house to interact with community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Soldier Township Fire Department hosted an open house Friday, June 24, to get to know the community more.

Soldier Township’s Open House featured fun activities such as “touch a truck,” picture props for kids, fun water games where kids put out fires, food, and displayed its antique, original 1937 Chevy fire truck.

There was also a “Dunk Tank” for folks to dunk the firefighters and the Fire Chief, Doug Schmitt. Schmitt says this opportunity is important to do since folks normally met firefighters during a fire emergency, but the open house lets the firefighters meet the public they serve when there is no emergency.

“A lot of times the first time we meet people it is probably the worst day of their life,” said Schmitt. “So, we actually kind of want to be able to interact with people in a non-emergent basis and get to know the public that we are serving and let them get to know us.”

