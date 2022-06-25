Advertisement

Several organizations held reproductive, abortion rights rally in Kansas City following Supreme Court decision

Mill Creek Park was filled with a large crowd for several hours Friday as Kansas City organizations held a rally to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
By Emily Rittman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Mill Creek Park was filled with a large crowd for several hours Friday as Kansas City organizations held a rally to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The crowd chanted, “Your vote is your voice. Use your ballot to make your choice.”

“I’m heading to Washington D.C. in the morning,” Kelsey Walker said.

She attended the rally in Kansas City Friday before joining protests in D.C. on Saturday. Walker says she began speaking at rallies after she made a choice following her baby’s diagnosis at 17 weeks.

“She had the lethal version of brittle bones disease. All of the bones in her body were broken. Her ribs were breaking in on her heart and her lungs,” Walker said. “Her condition was threatening my life. My husband and I made the difficult decision at 18 weeks to have an abortion to save my life. At 18 weeks, a had a three-year-old son at home and a husband that needed me very much so alive.”

Many participants voiced outrage over swift action in Missouri to ban nearly all abortions as a “trigger law” took effect Friday.

“We want to step in and challenge that,” Jalisa Davis said. “It should be a woman’s right to choose especially in cases of rape and incest. We have all kinds of scenarios where it should be the woman’s right to choose. It’s her body.”

Several local leaders attended the rally including Kansas City, Mo Mayor Quinton Lucas and State Representative Patty Lewis.

“We are no longer able to make healthcare decisions for ourselves. I’m a nurse by background,” State Representative Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City said. “I think healthcare decisions are personal and private decisions.”

“Fifty years ago, when I was a teenager of childbearing age, we all worked really hard to support Roe V. Wade. It’s heartbreaking,” Rose Eilts said. “This can’t stand. We can’t go back 50 years. Which right is going to go next?”

Rally participants who live in Kansas said they plan to vote “no” on August 2nd on a ballot initiative that decides whether to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would clear the way for state law makers to approve an abortion ban.

“Right now, for me, that is where all my attention and money will be going is to really try and get out the vote on the Kansas side,” Coleen Voeks said. “So at least our Kansas City, Missouri folks have an option.”

The rally started at 5 p.m. and lasted until about 8:30 p.m. Several protesters then marched through the streets near the Plaza following the rally.

