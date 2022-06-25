Saturday night forecast: Cold front brings BIG cooldown to Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front is currently working its way through Northeast Kansas brining big changes to our weather. Behind the front this afternoon temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Meanwhile those waiting for the cool down are still feeling the heat in the 90s with heat index values over 100º.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy in the morning then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

The cold front will continue to push south and east through the day and will produce some showers and storms as it moves through. The highest chance for rain this evening into late tonight is for areas south of I-70. One or two thunderstorms may become severe with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds, but widespread or considerable severe weather is not expected.

Monday look s fantastic with the cloud cover clearing away and temperatures in the low 80s with light south winds. We may dip below 60º Monday night into the upper 50s. We begin warming again on Tuesday with temperatures Tuesday afternoon expected to reach the upper 80s with south winds around 10 mph under sunny skies. Tuesday night will be mild in the mid 60s. We hit 90º again on Wednesday with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph and the mid 90s return by Thursday.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return as early as Thursday night as a weak boundary approaches the area. The weak cold front may end up stalling out in Kansas which would cause for scattered showers and storms into Saturday and maybe even Sunday of next weekend. Right now it does not appear to be a washout type system, but off and on showers and storms are possible for your Independence Day weekend.

Taking Action

The chance for severe weather this evening is low and not expected to produce considerable storms. South of I-70, be prepared for nickel and dime size hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts. Tomorrow is our first cooler day behind the incoming cold front. Enjoy the next few days and find a way to be outdoors before the heat and humidity return.

