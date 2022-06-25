Advertisement

Saturday forecast: Few showers today, much cooler tomorrow

Storms are likely south of I-70 tonight
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front will be moving through the area today, which could lead to a few spotty rain showers, but most places should stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the low 80s in north-central Kansas to the mid 90s southeast of the Turnpike. Temperatures should begin to fall behind the cold front late this afternoon with more comfortable conditions anticipated this evening.

Widespread thunderstorms are likely late this evening into tonight, mainly south of I-70. Some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but significant severe weather is not expected.

Thunderstorms likely south of I-70 tonight
Thunderstorms likely south of I-70 tonight(WIBW)

Sunday is forecast to be much cooler than today with highs in the upper 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be less humid, so it should feel very pleasant outside. The nice weather looks to stick around into early next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny and hotter conditions will return by the middle of next week with highs in the 90s Wednesday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the end of next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: A few showers. High 91. Winds SW to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms. Low 66. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 78. Winds N at 5 to 15.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast
Better chance of storms Saturday evening
Hot this afternoon as clouds continue to clear out
Hot today/tomorrow with a big cool down for Sunday
Hot today/tomorrow, cooler Sunday
Severe weather is likely toward north-central KS
Severe weather this evening