Saturday forecast: Few showers today, much cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front will be moving through the area today, which could lead to a few spotty rain showers, but most places should stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the low 80s in north-central Kansas to the mid 90s southeast of the Turnpike. Temperatures should begin to fall behind the cold front late this afternoon with more comfortable conditions anticipated this evening.

Widespread thunderstorms are likely late this evening into tonight, mainly south of I-70. Some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but significant severe weather is not expected.

Thunderstorms likely south of I-70 tonight (WIBW)

Sunday is forecast to be much cooler than today with highs in the upper 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be less humid, so it should feel very pleasant outside. The nice weather looks to stick around into early next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny and hotter conditions will return by the middle of next week with highs in the 90s Wednesday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the end of next week.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: A few showers. High 91. Winds SW to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms. Low 66. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 78. Winds N at 5 to 15.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

