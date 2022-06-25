Advertisement

RCPD warns of circulating work-from-home, Evergy scams

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have warned residents that new work-from-home and Evergy scams are circulating the area.

The Riley County Police Department says officers have received more and more reports of scams with the newest ones including work-from-home scams and scammers who pose as Evergy. However, it noted that scammers can - and will - show up in many different forms.

RCPD said posts for work-from-home jobs could be scams from those who wish to steal personal information, it said residents should verify any employer before applying for these types of jobs.

Officers also said scammers have posed as Evergy and contacted residents with an alleged problem with their bill. The scammers say that payment over the phone is necessary to keep the power on.

RCPD said residents should never give out personal or financial information to an unknown source and never make payments over the phone. It said if someone asks a resident to pay for any outstanding payment with gift cards, this is always a scam.

If residents should get a call that sounds fishy, RCPD said they should hang up the phone and call officers at 785-537-2112 to verify.

