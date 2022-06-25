Advertisement

RCPD searches for perp after van stolen from Manhattan pizzeria found

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are still searching for the perpetrator after a van was stolen from behind a Manhattan pizzeria early Friday morning but was later found 10 miles away and returned to the owner.

The Riley Co. Police Department says just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, officers filed a theft report after a 57-year-old male said his vehicle had been stolen from the AJ’s Pizza parking lot.

Officers said the man told them his blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with eight fishing poles, tackle boxes and keys still inside had been stolen from the parking lot behind the pizzeria. They said the total loss had been estimated at $3,360.

However, just after 4:30 a.m., officers said they found the van in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. with all items still inside. They said the property was returned to its rightful owner.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

FILE
Commission to set calendar to recruit new Lyon, Chase Co. District Judge
American Flag generic
Fourth of July Events: 2022
FILE
Sunset Zoo amplifies conservation efforts for National Pollinator Week
Police chase
4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars