RCPD searches for perp after van stolen from Manhattan pizzeria found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are still searching for the perpetrator after a van was stolen from behind a Manhattan pizzeria early Friday morning but was later found 10 miles away and returned to the owner.

The Riley Co. Police Department says just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, officers filed a theft report after a 57-year-old male said his vehicle had been stolen from the AJ’s Pizza parking lot.

Officers said the man told them his blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with eight fishing poles, tackle boxes and keys still inside had been stolen from the parking lot behind the pizzeria. They said the total loss had been estimated at $3,360.

However, just after 4:30 a.m., officers said they found the van in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. with all items still inside. They said the property was returned to its rightful owner.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

