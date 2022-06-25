Advertisement

RCPD to crackdown on cigarettes, e-cigarettes in Manhattan parks

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police will start to hand out mandatory court dates to those caught smoking cigarettes or e-cigarettes in city parks, specifically Blue Earth Plaza.

The Riley County Police Department says a city-wide crackdown on smoking in city parks is upon Manhattan residents after it received various complaints - specifically about Blue Earth Plaza, which is the focal point of the new campaign.

RCPD noted that signage will be put in place around Manhattan parks to remind residents of the no-smoking zone. It said officers will begin to enforce the city ordinance to a larger degree due to the number of complaints it has gotten.

The Police Department said those caught smoking in city parks - specifically Blue Earth Plaza - will be required to show up in court.

According to City of Manhattan Ordinance Section 17-19, it is against city code to smoke any kind of cigarette or e-cigarette in an enclosed area or public meeting including, but not limited to:

  • Public places
  • Taxis, limousines, and transportation network vehicles
  • Restrooms, lobbies, hallways and other common areas in public or private buildings, condos or other residential facilities
  • Any place of employment

The ordinance also states it is against the code to smoke e-cigarettes in the following areas that are not enclosed:

  • Access points of all buildings and facilities not exempted under section 17-20
  • City-owned parking garages
  • At outdoor parks or recreation areas

