Officers look for handgun stolen in Manhattan apartment burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a handgun that was reported stolen from a Manhattan apartment.

The Riley Co. Police Department says just before 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, officers filed a burglary report when a 27-year-old man said his apartment had been broken into.

Officers said the man reported that his .40 caliber FNH handgun was stolen during the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.