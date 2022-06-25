Advertisement

Officers look for handgun stolen in Manhattan apartment burglary

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a handgun that was reported stolen from a Manhattan apartment.

The Riley Co. Police Department says just before 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, officers filed a burglary report when a 27-year-old man said his apartment had been broken into.

Officers said the man reported that his .40 caliber FNH handgun was stolen during the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

The Topeka Area Pond Tour has seven unique ponds around the community for show to share...
The Topeka Area Pond Tour is back after a pause due to COVID
The Soldier Township Fire Department hosted an open house Friday, June 24, to get to know the...
Soldier Township Fire Dept. hosts open house to interact with community
The Soldier Township Fire Department hosted an open house Friday, June 24, to get to know the...
Soldier Township Fire Dept. hosts open house to interact with community
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing.
Fired Wamego Police Chief files grievance