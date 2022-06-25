Advertisement

No injuries after train derails in Wyandotte County

No one was hurt Friday after a train derailed near Bonner Springs, Kan.
No one was hurt Friday after a train derailed near Bonner Springs, Kan.(KCKFD)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was hurt Friday after a train derailed near Bonner Springs, Kan.

The derailment happened at 142nd Street and Loring Road.

The Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department says 21 rail cars completely derailed, nine of which were low pressure tank cars transporting isobutane.

No leaks or spills have been reported. There is no danger to the public, according to the KCKFD.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

The Soldier Township Fire Department hosted an open house Friday, June 24, to get to know the...
Soldier Township Fire Dept. hosts open house to interact with community
The Soldier Township Fire Department hosted an open house Friday, June 24, to get to know the...
Soldier Township Fire Dept. hosts open house to interact with community
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing.
Fired Wamego Police Chief files grievance
Over two hundred Pro-choice protestors rallied at the State Capitol Friday evening. Most say...
Pro-choice protestors rally at the Kansas State Capitol
Over two hundred Pro-choice protestors rallied at the State Capitol Friday evening. Most say...
Pro-Choice Protestors rally at the State Capitol