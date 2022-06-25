Advertisement

Music filled the Topeka Public Library with a camp concert

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music was in the air at the Topeka Public Library.

High school students participating in the Blanche Bryden Music Camp performed a little concert Friday, June 24. The music camp is part of the Sunflower Music Festival hosted at the Washburn University Campus.

Advanced students auditioned to join the summer camp where they can listen to master classes, perform in outreach events, and receive coaching from professional musicians and Washburn University Faculty Coaches.

The students will also perform Saturday, June 25, on the Sunflower Music Festival stage in white concert hall at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

The clocks are staying on the Topeka Blvd. bridge.
Timely update: Clocks will stay on Topeka Blvd. bridge
Kansans can take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest that opened in Topeka Friday, June 24.
Travel back in time at Jurassic Quest
Music was in the air at the Topeka Public Library.
Music filled the Topeka Public Library with a camp concert
Kansans can take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest that opened in Topeka Friday, June 24.
Travel back in time at Jurassic Quest