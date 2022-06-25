Music filled the Topeka Public Library with a camp concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music was in the air at the Topeka Public Library.

High school students participating in the Blanche Bryden Music Camp performed a little concert Friday, June 24. The music camp is part of the Sunflower Music Festival hosted at the Washburn University Campus.

Advanced students auditioned to join the summer camp where they can listen to master classes, perform in outreach events, and receive coaching from professional musicians and Washburn University Faculty Coaches.

The students will also perform Saturday, June 25, on the Sunflower Music Festival stage in white concert hall at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.