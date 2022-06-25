Advertisement

Marysville Police warn of catalytic converter thefts, gives tips to help deter

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police have warned residents that catalytic converters have been stolen from businesses in the area and has given tips to help owners deter thefts.

Since the start of June, the Marysville Police Department says at least two businesses have reported catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles on their properties.

To keep catalytic converters safely in place, MPD gave the following tips to deter thieves:

  1. Know if your car is a likely target - Hybrids, SUVs and trucks have valuable or easily removable catalytic converters. Owners should etch their license plate number or VIN onto the converter which could help alert a scrap dealer the metal was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.
  2. Park in well-lit areas close to public entrances - Cars should be regularly moved or parked in a closed garage.
  3. Install an anti-theft device.
  4. Install motion-sensitive lights and cameras in parking areas.
  5. Paint the catalytic converter to deter buyers.

MPD reminded residents if they see something, they should say something and call it at 785-562-2343.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

FILE
Elections Office to host voter registration drive at Topeka library
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Linn Co. firefighter
RCPD warns residents of a scam
RCPD warns of circulating work-from-home, Evergy scams
FILE
KDHE approves COVID-19 vaccines for children betwen 6 mo. and 6 yrs.