Marysville Police warn of catalytic converter thefts, gives tips to help deter

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police have warned residents that catalytic converters have been stolen from businesses in the area and has given tips to help owners deter thefts.

Since the start of June, the Marysville Police Department says at least two businesses have reported catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles on their properties.

To keep catalytic converters safely in place, MPD gave the following tips to deter thieves:

Know if your car is a likely target - Hybrids, SUVs and trucks have valuable or easily removable catalytic converters. Owners should etch their license plate number or VIN onto the converter which could help alert a scrap dealer the metal was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner. Park in well-lit areas close to public entrances - Cars should be regularly moved or parked in a closed garage. Install an anti-theft device. Install motion-sensitive lights and cameras in parking areas. Paint the catalytic converter to deter buyers.

MPD reminded residents if they see something, they should say something and call it at 785-562-2343.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.