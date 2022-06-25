KU undrafted free agent David McCormack signs with Timberwolves

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - When KU big man David McCormack didn’t hear his name called in Thursday night’s 58-pick NBA Draft, his response came in the form of one word.

“BET,” McCormack tweeted.

Now, the former Jayhawk will have his shot at the NBA.

McCormack has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which means he’ll join the team for the NBA Summer League and training camp to compete for a roster spot. It’s a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

McCormack, a member of NCAA Final Four all-tournament team and a third-team All-Big 12 pick, averaged 10.6 points and 7 boards per game last season.

He hit the game-sealing bucket over North Carolina’s Brady Manek with 22 seconds left in the championship game, sealing KU’s first national title since 2008.

Two of McCormack’s teammates, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, were drafted in the first round.

