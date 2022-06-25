KDHE approves COVID-19 vaccines for children betwen 6 mo. and 6 yrs.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children between 6 months and 6 years old in Kansas will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as early as the week of June 27.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Friday, June 24, it announced that the Sunflower State has adopted the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization for the administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.

The KDHE noted that the Moderna vaccine has also been approved for children between 6 months and 6 years old.

“The vaccine remains the best way to protect from serious illness. This important development will help keep children safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Janet Stanek, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “We encourage all parents or guardians of eligible Kansans to discuss this with their healthcare provider or the medical professional at the location where you receive care about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

The KDHE said these vaccines have undergone clinical trials specifically for those between the ages of 6 months and 6 years old to decide whether it was safe, effective and appropriately dosed to minimize possible side effects.

The Department noted that the two vaccines are expected to arrive in Kansas during the week of June 27 and at that time, children between 6 months and 6 years old will have the chance to get a vaccine from a large network of providers across the state.

In addition, the KDHE said many community partners and schools could also offer the vaccine for Kansas children.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, including where to get one, click HERE.

