Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Linn Co. firefighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a fallen Kansas volunteer firefighter.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, she has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 29, to honor fallen Linn Co. volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes.

Haynes had been working with the Rural Co. Fire District 1 department when he suffered fatal injuries battling a blaze at a chiropractic office in Pleasanton on Monday.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Gov. Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

Kelly noted that Haynes will be interred during services held on Wednesday.

