Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Linn Co. firefighter

Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.(Bethany Fornelli)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a fallen Kansas volunteer firefighter.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, she has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 29, to honor fallen Linn Co. volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes.

Linn Co. firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained battling Monday night blaze

Haynes had been working with the Rural Co. Fire District 1 department when he suffered fatal injuries battling a blaze at a chiropractic office in Pleasanton on Monday.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Gov. Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

Kelly noted that Haynes will be interred during services held on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

File photo of a catalytic converter
Marysville Police warn of catalytic converter thefts, gives tips to help deter
FILE
Elections Office to host voter registration drive at Topeka library
RCPD warns residents of a scam
RCPD warns of circulating work-from-home, Evergy scams
FILE
KDHE approves COVID-19 vaccines for children betwen 6 mo. and 6 yrs.