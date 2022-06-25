Advertisement

Fired Wamego Police Chief files grievance

Michael Baker
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing.

Baker told 13 NEWS he took the action Friday. The city has three days to respond.

Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem fired Baker Wednesday. She had informed by letter June 14 that he was suspended for one week. The two were supposed to meet Monday, June 20 about his reinstatement. Instead, Baker said he showed up and was told the meeting was postponed to Wednesday.

At the Wamego City Commission meeting Tuesday night, dozens of people packed the room to support Baker, Baker and his wife also addressed the body.

The next morning, Baker said he was given a letter, telling him his employment with the city was over.

Baker said the letter stated the reasons as insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees, and conduct unbecoming a city employee. However, Baker said he has not been told any specifics as to what he supposedly did wrong.

In an interview Wednesday with 13 NEWS, Baker thanked the community for their support.

13 NEWS has tried to speak to Eichem as the situation has unfolded over the past two weeks, but she has declined comment.

Over two hundred Pro-choice protestors rallied at the State Capitol Friday evening. Most say...
