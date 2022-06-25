Elections Office to host voter registration drive at Topeka library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Elections Office is set to help Shawnee Co. residents register or update information to vote in the upcoming elections during a drive at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Library.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says his office will host a voter registration drive ahead of the upcoming deadline at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

Election Commissioner Howell said staff will be at the library to register voters during the following times:

Date Time Saturday, June 25 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 26 Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, July 10 Noon to 6 p.m.

Howell has encouraged voters to ensure their registration is current before the deadline on Tuesday, July 12.

The Commissioner noted that the event at the library is meant to be an easy way for voters to register or update their registration. He said advance voting in person at the Shawnee Co. Election Office is set to start on Monday, July 18. He said the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for advance voting on the following dates:

Monday - Friday, July 18 - 22

Monday - Friday, July 25 - 29

Monday, Aug. 1

Those with questions about voter registration should call the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 785-251-5900.

