Commission to set calendar to recruit new Lyon, Chase Co. District Judge

FILE
FILE(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nominating Commission for the District Court of Lyon and Chase counties will meet to set the calendar to fill an upcoming district judge vacancy.

Kansas Courts says the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference at noon on Thursday, June 30, to set the schedule to fill a district judge vacancy. It said the vacancy is set to be created by the retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler on Sept. 3.

The 5th Judicial District includes Chase and Lyon counties.

The Court said the meeting will be open to the public and can be viewed on its YouTube channel HERE.

