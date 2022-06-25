Advertisement

Annual benefit car show planned for Fourth of July at Lake Shawnee

Ed White is the organizer of the Spirit of Kansas Car Show, which will be held starting at 8...
Ed White is the organizer of the Spirit of Kansas Car Show, which will be held starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, near Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle on the east side of Lake Shawnee.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual Fourth of July holiday car show at Lake Shawnee offers more than a chance to see some pretty cool vehicles.

It’s also a chance for those who participate in the show to help raise funds for a local charity.

Registration for the show will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, near Reynolds Lodge at 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle.

Prizes will be awarded starting at 3 p.m.

Registration is $20 per person.

Ed White, a former Topeka Police Department major, has been organizing the car show since 2008.

Through the years, funds have been donated to the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Statehouse, the Helping Hands Humane Society and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Several rural fire departments also have received funds.

This year’s recipient will be the Arab Shrine Temples transportation program, which helps transport youngsters from the Topeka area to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

“They do such a great job,” said White, himself a Shriner. “They really facilitate the Shrine and the hospital. They take families and their children from Topeka to St. Louis.”

White said funds will help pay for the transportation, including gas for the 2017 Honda Odyssey minivan that the Shriners use to transport children and an adult family member to St. Louis.

Admission is free for those wishing to attend the show, but not register their car.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

The clocks are staying on the Topeka Blvd. bridge.
Timely update: Clocks will stay on Topeka Blvd. bridge
Music was in the air at the Topeka Public Library.
Music filled the Topeka Public Library with a camp concert
Kansans can take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest that opened in Topeka Friday, June 24.
Travel back in time at Jurassic Quest
Music was in the air at the Topeka Public Library.
Music filled the Topeka Public Library with a camp concert
Kansans can take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest that opened in Topeka Friday, June 24.
Travel back in time at Jurassic Quest