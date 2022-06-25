Annual benefit car show planned for Fourth of July at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual Fourth of July holiday car show at Lake Shawnee offers more than a chance to see some pretty cool vehicles.

It’s also a chance for those who participate in the show to help raise funds for a local charity.

Registration for the show will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, near Reynolds Lodge at 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle.

Prizes will be awarded starting at 3 p.m.

Registration is $20 per person.

Ed White, a former Topeka Police Department major, has been organizing the car show since 2008.

Through the years, funds have been donated to the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Statehouse, the Helping Hands Humane Society and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Several rural fire departments also have received funds.

This year’s recipient will be the Arab Shrine Temples transportation program, which helps transport youngsters from the Topeka area to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

“They do such a great job,” said White, himself a Shriner. “They really facilitate the Shrine and the hospital. They take families and their children from Topeka to St. Louis.”

White said funds will help pay for the transportation, including gas for the 2017 Honda Odyssey minivan that the Shriners use to transport children and an adult family member to St. Louis.

Admission is free for those wishing to attend the show, but not register their car.

