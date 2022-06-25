Advertisement

4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars

Faces pending charges in 2 counties
Police chase
Police chase(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman faces pending charges in two Kansas counties after she led deputies on a 4-county chase from Lyon Co. to the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa where a 3.5-hour standoff ensued.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 25, deputies stopped a white Ford Expedition along I-35 near mile marker 135.

As deputies attempted to arrest the driver, later identified as Rebecca Estrada, 39, of Colorado, she resisted and sped off in her vehicle. They said the chase continued through Coffey, Osage and Franklin counties and ended at the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa - about 50 miles away.

After a 3-and-a-half-hour standoff, deputies said Estrada was finally taken into custody by the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Estrada faces pending charges of Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, as well as other traffic charges in Franklin Co. In Lyon Co., she faces pending charges of Felony Flee and Elude as well as various traffic offenses.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Co. EMS, Franklin Co. SRT, Ottawa STAR Team, the Franklin Co. Communications Center and Lyon Co. Communications Center all assisted in the chase and standoff.

