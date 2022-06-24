Advertisement

Women gather to discuss crucial topics to improve the female workforce

Topeka was the first stop on a statewide listening tour.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To address issues women face in this day in age, the Kansas Women’s Economic Development Task Force is starting a listening tour to hear about issues women believe should be resolved.

United W.E., or United Women’s Empowerment, hosted a women’s forum at The Beacon Thursday morning, June 23, for women all across the area to voice their thoughts on topics that should be discussed. Topics such as paid family leave, child care, and economic/workforce participation.

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s own Glenda Washington is on the task force committee. Any discussions and data learned throughout the tour will, hopefully, one day bring change, according to Joni Wickham, a Public Policy Consultant with United We.

“When United We is pushing for change with policymakers, it is really important for us to have these qualitative stories from women all across Kansas, in order to go with the quantitative data that we collect in our research projects,” said Wickham.

Wickham says tremendous progress has been made so far.

“United We has made a lot of progress in Kansas, particularly, in raising awareness of child care being a barrier for women entering and staying in the workforce,” said Wickham. “United We has also done a lot of work at the state level on occupational licensing reform, making sure that women have all of the tools that they need at their disposal in order to participate fully in the workforce.”

The group has sessions scheduled for next week in Hays and Garden City. To check out its schedule, click here.

The company hopes to issue its report in November.

