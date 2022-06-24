Two injured in Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An argument ended in gunfire Thursday night in central Topeka, according to authorities.

Topeka Police Lt. Mike Hren said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn. He said two men were found in the street with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, but Lt. Hren said their conditions had since improved.

Lt. Hren said police had a man in custody who they consider a suspect.

Law enforcement remained on the scene investigating as of 7:45 p.m.

