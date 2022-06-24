Advertisement

Two injured in Central Topeka shooting

Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen and Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An argument ended in gunfire Thursday night in central Topeka, according to authorities.

Topeka Police Lt. Mike Hren said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn. He said two men were found in the street with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, but Lt. Hren said their conditions had since improved.

Lt. Hren said police had a man in custody who they consider a suspect.

Law enforcement remained on the scene investigating as of 7:45 p.m.

13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

