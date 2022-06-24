Timely update: Clocks will stay on Topeka Blvd. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clocks are staying on the Topeka Blvd. bridge.

Since it was rebuilt in 2008, the arches over the bridge have had a clock on one side, and the city seal on the other.

Recently, some of the clock’s functions have stopped working, Among them was the controller that allowed for automatic adjustment of the time, so city crews needed to block traffic while they made manual adjustments.

The Topeka City Council’s Public Infrastructure Committee was considering whether to replace them with medallions showing the city flag. A meeting for Tuesday was postponed to Monday while they awaited additional information on costs and options.

However, committee chairman Tony Emerson told 13 NEWS Friday that the item is off the agenda. He said, after further discussion with city staff, the city will replace the faulty controller and upgrade the LED lighting.

If no further issues are found, the accurate time should be back on track again.

