Rock’n Riley festival brings community together with good food and music

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second year in a row, Fort Riley hosted Food trucks and vendors for a community fair.

The Rock’n Riley event included a line up of local food trucks for community members to grab some supper

Enjoying delicious food while admiring cars and the inaugural car meet, bringing in cars from multiple decades.

Community members were treated to a concert by the 1st Infantry Division Band.

“It’s really special when we can come out and play music for the families, for the community, and all the soldiers here at Fort Riley, because we’re doing what we love by performing music.” 1st Infantry Division Band, SFC Jennifer Champagne says.

The Rockin’ Riley event was held at the Fort Riley Main Post Exchange to catch the attention of community members as they reentered Fort Riley at the Trooper Gate.

