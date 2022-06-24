Rockets sign Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins to two-way deal
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High alum Trevor Hudgins has earned a shot at an NBA roster spot.
The Houston Rockets signed the two-time Division II Player of the Year to a two-way contract.
“Houston, lets get to work!” Hudgins tweeted. “All glory to God! #LightTheFuse”
Hudgins played his entire career at Northwest Missouri State and is first Bearcat to ever sign an NBA contract.
He averaged 23 points per game last season on a 48.2% clip from the field and 41.5% from three.
The three-time MIAA Player of the Year graduated from Manhattan High in 2017, where he led the Indians to three Centennial League Titles.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.