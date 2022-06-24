Rockets sign Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins to two-way deal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High alum Trevor Hudgins has earned a shot at an NBA roster spot.

The Houston Rockets signed the two-time Division II Player of the Year to a two-way contract.

“Houston, lets get to work!” Hudgins tweeted. “All glory to God! #LightTheFuse”

Hudgins played his entire career at Northwest Missouri State and is first Bearcat to ever sign an NBA contract.

He averaged 23 points per game last season on a 48.2% clip from the field and 41.5% from three.

The three-time MIAA Player of the Year graduated from Manhattan High in 2017, where he led the Indians to three Centennial League Titles.

Houston, lets get to work! All glory to God! #LightTheFuse 🚀 — Trev (@TrevorHudgins12) June 24, 2022

Title Town ➡️ H-Town



The Houston Rockets sign @TrevorHudgins12 to a two-way contract. Trevor becomes the first Bearcat to sign an NBA contract. pic.twitter.com/fj89NmP5Jf — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) June 24, 2022

The Houston Rockets are signing NW Missouri State G Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN.

A 2-time Division II Player of the Year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

