Rockets sign Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins to two-way deal

Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college...
Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High alum Trevor Hudgins has earned a shot at an NBA roster spot.

The Houston Rockets signed the two-time Division II Player of the Year to a two-way contract.

“Houston, lets get to work!” Hudgins tweeted. “All glory to God! #LightTheFuse

Hudgins played his entire career at Northwest Missouri State and is first Bearcat to ever sign an NBA contract.

He averaged 23 points per game last season on a 48.2% clip from the field and 41.5% from three.

The three-time MIAA Player of the Year graduated from Manhattan High in 2017, where he led the Indians to three Centennial League Titles.

