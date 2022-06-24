New Topeka store “Play it Again” hosts giveaways opening day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka business is bringing new life to your old sports equipment.

Play It Again Sports is officially open for business. Anyone with gently used sporting goods not being used can bring them in to be traded, bought, or sold at the store. The store says it will take anything from golf gear to treadmills if it is of decent quality.

According to Play It Again’s owner, Sean Gatewood, the store was created for any parents who need a break from expensive sporting equipment. Both Sean and his wife, Terica Gatewood, are owners of the establishment and wanted to open a used sporting goods store because they wanted everyone to enjoy sports without paying so much for equipment.

“We decided to do this because we are parents too.,” Gatewood explained. “We’ve got kids and we also like to try out sporting and outdoor fitness that kind of stuff, and the cost is overwhelming. You can try stuff out at a reduced cost and you can trade your stuff in if you are done with it or it didn’t work out, or you just want to upgrade.”

Anyone who stops by the store from June 23 to June has been invited, by the Gatewoods, to experience giveaways, deals, and the possibility of winning a free golf lesson, a free golf bay, and two free rounds of golf from Great Life.

Play It Again is located at 5331 SW 22nd Pl., inside the main Fairlawn Plaza building at 21st and Fairlawn.

