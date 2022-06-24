Advertisement

Manhattan Fire Dept. adds 8 new firefighters with Academy graduation

2022 Manhattan Fire Academy Recruits
2022 Manhattan Fire Academy Recruits(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire Department has grown their force by eight new firefighters on Friday.

Three full time firefighters and 5 student firefighters have graduated from Manhattan Fire Academy.

During graduation, each firefighter was pinned by a family member before receiving their helmets.

The firefighters will go through a probationary year, as part of the fire department protocol.

“Developing those relationships throughout all of the physically demanding stuff and mentally demanding stuff and all the tasks we had to perform and just really building a bond with all the guys in the academy, it’s been a blast.” Manhattan Fire Department Student Firefighter, Liv Lubbers says.

The graduate presented a restored piece of fire equipment with picture of their class to the Department as a memento of the class.

