KBI: Investigation of Junction City PD will take month or longer

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it will be at least a month before they finish their investigation into alleged wrong doing by Junction City Police Dept. personnel.

13 NEWS reached out to the KBI for an update on the case Thursday.

As previously reported, KBI agents executed search warrants last week Wednesday, June 15, at JCPD and other police facilities in Geary County.

The KBI says their investigation started June 7. They declined to provide details about the allegations, but said the employees involved are on administrative leave.

JCPD officials also declined to reveal further details, saying only that the agency is cooperating with the investigation.

