Kansas elected officials, groups respond to landmark abortion ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Several elected officials, lawmakers and groups in Kansas have released statements following the landmark decision. Those are included below:

Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R)

“Today’s landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was the right one because as a matter of constitutional interpretation, as the Court writes, ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.’ Now, the Court explains, ‘The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.’

“Today’s decision means the power and responsibility to decide the important and difficult questions involving regulation of abortion have been returned to the people instead of federal judges. The people of Kansas will speak directly to this subject in less than six weeks. In voting on the Value Them Both amendment, Kansans will decide whether state judges may determine how abortion is regulated in Kansas or whether that is a responsibility for the elected and democratically accountable branches of state government.

“In my view, the increase in the number of abortions in Kansas the past two years after a long period of steady decline is distressing. I prefer a future with less abortion, not more. To preserve existing limits on late-term abortions, requirements parents be notified when minors seek abortion, and prohibitions on using taxpayer funds to pay for abortion, I will join with other pro-life Kansans in casting my vote for Value Them Both. On August 2, the people will speak and their voice will show the path forward for Kansas.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R)

“Today is a monumental win for pro-life Americans across our country who have been fighting tirelessly over the last fifty years to protect the most vulnerable among us—the unborn.

Democrats’ extreme abortion-on-demand agenda does not accurately reflect the views of most Americans. Overturning Roe ensures state and local officials closest to the people they represent, not unelected judges in Washington, construct our nation’s abortion laws.

Unfortunately, this welcomed ruling won’t protect life in Kansas. It’s now more important than ever that Kansans reaffirm our commitment to protecting the unborn and vote to pass the Value Them Both Amendment to guarantee our state does not become a hub for unlimited abortions.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R)

“As an OBGYN, I had the honor of delivering more than 5,000 babies. Because of these wonderful moments and experiences, I believe life begins at conception. In fact, this is why today’s historic decision signals a new beginning for millions of unborn American children.

In many states, this monumental ruling will trigger protections for the well-being of moms and guard the sanctity of life for their sons and daughters. Hopefully, today begins healing the wounds the pro-abortion agenda ripped open on American society almost 50 years ago.

As we all know, radical, unethical judicial staff tried to stop this decision by leaking it to a complicit media. And don’t forget – don’t ever forget – the Democrat majority leader threatened Supreme Court justices with harm and called on his followers to inflict the whirlwind of pain if the justices dare touch his party’s hallowed anti-democratic, pro-abortion dictate.

Thank goodness for American democracy. The conspirators failed and Justice prevailed. Their disgraceful legacy will be the irreparable damage they caused to the legitimacy and reputation of our nation’s highest court.

I hope you will all join me as we applaud the courageous Justices who defied the far left’s mob-style intimidation tactics and the threats on their lives. Let us not forget to emphasize and thank their families, who continue to endure stress, and too many anxious days and nights. We are proud of these Justices who fulfilled their oath by boldly standing for the Constitution, and protecting the sanctity and blessings of life.

All this being said, I want to remind everyone that putting an end to Roe vs Wade simply places this emotion-filled issue into the hands of the citizens of this country and their elected state officials, as opposed to unelected members of the federal judiciary. Nothing more, nothing less.

While the Democrat Majority Leader called for violence during a pro-abortion rally speech on the steps of the Supreme Court, we as a nation are better than this. I urge all Americans to remain peaceful and respectful during the protests of this decision.

Justice cannot and will not be served under the threat of mob violence so help us God.”

Value Them Both Coalition

“Today’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson emphasizes the importance of our democracy, restoring the power to the states to decide how and if they are going to place limits on the abortion industry. The U.S. Supreme Court restored the people’s ability to come to individual consensus on abortion limits — but not in Kansas. As it stands today, unelected judges in Kansas are the ones who will decide the fate of abortion limits. The Value Them Both Amendment is a reasonable approach and will ensure Kansas does not remain a permanent destination for the most extreme and painful abortion procedures.

“At this historically important time, the question before Kansans on August 2nd is clear: an unregulated abortion industry with no limits at all or the reasonable limits protected by the Value Them Both Amendment,” said Mackenzie Haddix, Deputy Communications Director for the Value Them Both Campaign.

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom

The following statement is from Ashley All on behalf of the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom coalition:

“This is a shameful decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that eliminates the rights of American women. It puts their lives at risk and sends a strong message that they are not worthy of equal rights.

“On August 2nd, Kansas will be the first state in the nation to vote on reproductive freedom following this decision. The constitutional amendment on the Kansas ballot will mandate government control over our private medical decisions and pave the way for a total ban on abortion. With no exception for rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life. We must vote NO!

“This is an absolutely unprecedented moment - if we do not act, children will have fewer constitutional rights than their parents. This decision reinforces how critical it is that we protect our constitutional rights here at home. Kansans must continue to have the freedom to make private health decisions free from government overreach. We ask you to vote NO on August 2nd.”

