Information on local drug trends and prevention presented at meeting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About a dozen adults received information they can use to help youths steer clear from drugs during a meeting Friday morning in Topeka.

The program, sponsored by the Topeka-based Prevention and Resiliency Services, was held at the Shawnee County Health Department, 2600 S.W. East Circle Drive.

The program covered a variety of topics including current drug trends and rates of use in Topeka and Shawnee County; widely used and designer drugs; marketing and paraphernalia; risk factors; availability; and prevention of substance abuse.

“We hope that they take away some information to have conversations with their young person to find out what’s going on,” said Lynn Smith, a community prevention specialist with PARS, “because, as I talked to them earlier, parents are going to be one of the biggest influences on whether or not their kids choose to use drugs or not.”

Attendees came from various organizations, including the Kansas Children’s Service League; the Kansas Department for Children and Families; and the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Smith said PARS sponsors two Drug Trends and Prevention Training sessions each year. The next one is scheduled for the fall.

For more information, visit www.parstopeka.org.

