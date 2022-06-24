HHHS expresses gratitude for big donation at a special celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The national non-profit Petco Love delivered a big check equaling $75,000 to Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society.

On Thursday, June 23, staff members of Helping Hands joined Petco to celebrate the gift at their store on Wanamaker Rd.

Grace Clinton, HHHS Director of Business Development and Special Events said the donation will go toward giving pets the health care they deserve.

“Primarily, what we are going to use it for is upgrading some of our medical equipment at the shelter’s facility,” according to Clinton. “It has been an ongoing need that we have had for a while to be able to provide the best medical care that we can to animals before they find their forever home. Keeping them happy and healthy is part of our mission, so we are glad we get to do that.”

Clinton also wanted to remind pet owners to keep pets safe from the summer heat and make sure they do not suffer a heat stroke. Plus, with the Fourth of July coming soon, also consider buying anti-anxiety medications for pets who might get tense around fireworks.

According to HHHS, Petco Love has invested a total of $330 million towards the adoption process and life-saving efforts at shelters ever since it began in 1999.

“Our investment in Helping Hands Humane Society is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

HHHS says it has found homes for 10,972 dogs and 13,204 cats since 2014 and has helped return 9,422 lost pets to their respective homes.

