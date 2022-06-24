Advertisement

Knife wielding man shot, killed by Topeka Police

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office were on-scene, north of the 4th St. crossing in East Topeka.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were on-scene at an east Topeka railroad yard following an incident involving a man carrying a knife.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Topeka Police Dept. was called to an area near the Topeka Amtrak Station at 410 SE Holiday St. on reports of a man carrying a knife chasing and threatening people.

At some point, the man was shot by police. City spokesperson Gretchen Spiker says the man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

13 NEWS Chief Photographer Doug Brown counted 15 law enforcement vehicles from the BNSF Police Dept., Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office in an area north of the 4th Street Crossing. Brown also noted that a large portion of railroad tracks, encompassing all six lanes, were roped off with crime scene tape as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Topeka Railroad yard, north of the 4th St. crossing.
Topeka Railroad yard, north of the 4th St. crossing.(WIBW/Doug Brown)

The three Topeka Police Officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee
Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Kansas elected officials, groups respond to landmark abortion ruling
Antonio Jose Lucero-Ford
$1 million bond set for accused sex offender
Lightning sparks fire at Manhattan duplex
Lightning strike causes duplex fire in Manhattan overnight
Hot today/tomorrow with a big cool down for Sunday
Hot today/tomorrow, cooler Sunday