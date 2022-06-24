Knife wielding man shot, killed by Topeka Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were on-scene at an east Topeka railroad yard following an incident involving a man carrying a knife.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Topeka Police Dept. was called to an area near the Topeka Amtrak Station at 410 SE Holiday St. on reports of a man carrying a knife chasing and threatening people.

At some point, the man was shot by police. City spokesperson Gretchen Spiker says the man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

13 NEWS Chief Photographer Doug Brown counted 15 law enforcement vehicles from the BNSF Police Dept., Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office in an area north of the 4th Street Crossing. Brown also noted that a large portion of railroad tracks, encompassing all six lanes, were roped off with crime scene tape as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Topeka Railroad yard, north of the 4th St. crossing. (WIBW/Doug Brown)

The three Topeka Police Officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

