Greater Topeka Partnership ready for Momentum 2027

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership kicked off its Momentum 2027 strategy Thursday evening by celebrating its Momentum of 2022 success.

It started in 2017 as a five year community development plan for Topeka and Shawnee County.

Momentum 2022 has Greater Topeka Partnership leaders excited for what’s next to come.

“This plan in 2027 is a place to live, a place to prosper, a place to learn and a place to belong and through that we’re intentionally going to concentrate on equity throughout all of the initiatives,” Cuevas-Stubblefield said.

Senior Vice President of Strategy Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield says Momentum 2022 helped improve some major issues.

She says it reduced crime and poverty rate, and led to $150 million dollars invested in downtown Topeka.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook says he wants to see that continue.

“We don’t want to stall out. We don’t want to grow, stall and then wait for the next step. Let’s just keep this going up. Let’s keep our progress on that straight trajectory and that’s what we want to see,” Cook said.

GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik says the work that’s been done has been great but the community needs to keep moving forward.

“I’m so excited but I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t a little nervous right. High stakes, high stakes for our community, so I’m a little nervous. I want to be able to accomplish every single thing that we said we were going to accomplish in that strategy,” Pivarnik said.

He told 13 News child care and housing are two focal points of the new plan.

“We have created a housing task force made up of developers, builders and the realtors association, home builders association, so that task force is already meeting. The same with child care. So, child care aware and the children discovery center, we’ve put together a child care task force to actually roll up their sleeves and instead of us saying this is what we should do. let’s have the experts in the room tell us what to do,” he said.

Pivnarik says work to reduce crime and poverty will continue and he says increased accessibility to youth sports is another element of the new plan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.