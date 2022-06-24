Friday forecast: Morning rain will lead to dry and hot conditions this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After this morning’s rain, clouds will clear out this afternoon leading to a hot afternoon. Despite a cold front pushing through tomorrow, it’ll still be another hot day before much nicer weather moves in by Sunday.

Clouds will certainly factor into the temperatures today and tomorrow. The more sun we get the hotter it will be so the combination of the clouds today and the clouds PLUS the cold front tomorrow, highs could range anywhere from mid 80s to mid 90s. Bottom line it will be hot both days and will remain humid until Saturday afternoon/evening.

As for rain, once the scattered/widespread rain moves out this morning, the rain chances tonight and late Saturday into Saturday night will be isolated at best. There’s even a chance nothing develops at all after this morning’s rain pushes out. It’s all going to depend on the location of the cold front by tomorrow evening as to where the highest chance of storms will develop. As of now, the highest chance looks to be just south of I-35 which means outside of the WIBW viewing area.

Any storms that do develop, lightning will be the primary hazard however a few storms may become strong or even severe so certainly stay weather aware.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Morning showers/storms, most spots dry by 12pm with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s for most areas. A few spots may be in the mid 80s if clouds linger and other spots may even reach the mid 90s. Heat indices upper 90s to 103. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Can’t completely rule out a few showers/storms especially late however most spots will be dry. Lows in the upper 70s with some areas even stuck in the low 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms early then again late. Most spots dry. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Other than some showers/storms before midnight Saturday night, most areas will be dry and with clouds hanging around Sunday and Monday, it’ll be much cooler with upper 70s-low 80s for most spots although mid 70s can’t be ruled out on Sunday. Winds Sunday will still gust up to 20 mph.

Lighter winds Monday and Tuesday with humidity low will lead to even nicer days compared to Sunday with sunny skies returning by Tuesday.

The humidity starts to increase Wednesday but still won’t be as bad as Thursday which will likely be the hottest day IF it rains Friday. Model uncertainty on timing of a storm system to begin July exists with one model indicating rain starting Thursday night and lasting through Saturday night with dry conditions Sunday however the other model has rain developing Friday night and lasting INTO Sunday. The one model that goes out to July 4th has the day dry (for now).

Taking Action:

Rain is likely this morning with dry conditions this afternoon. As for tonight through Saturday night, the storm chances will be more hit and miss with low confidence on if there will even be rain and if there is how widespread it will be so keep checking back for updates.

You have the opportunity to turn the AC off and open the windows Saturday night (especially if the risk for storms doesn’t exist) or Sunday morning through Tuesday night before having to turn the AC back on by Wednesday.

Hail/wind risk with any storms in the morning with a conditional risk storms develop Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms even exist during the day/evening. Hail/wind risk. (SPC/WIBW)

