Lightning strike causes duplex fire in Manhattan overnight

MFD responded to fires at a duplex
File of Manhattan Fire Department truck
File of Manhattan Fire Department truck(Submitted)
By Alexis Letterman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Just before 12:30 Friday morning the Manhattan Fire Department was called to 320 and 326 Rosewalk Place on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a single-story duplex with flames coming from the garage’s exterior gable. It’s believed a lightning strike started the fire.

Both sides of the duplex were occupied at the time and three people were able to get out safely. Ten thousand dollars in damage was done to each side, however, MFD says no one was displaced due to the fire.

A total of 15 firefighters responded, and they were able to contain the fire by 2:30 a.m.

