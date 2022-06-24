Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets select KU’s Christian Braun 21st overall in NBA Draft

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton...
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Denver Nuggets have selected 6′7″ KU guard Christian Braun with the 21st overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun helped lead KU to its 2022 National Championship title, averaging 14.1 points per game on the season and shooting 49.5% from the field. He averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament, en route to winning the title.

A Burlington, KS native, Braun played at Blue Valley Northwest High School before coming to Lawrence. At KU, he totaled 1018 career points, 506 rebounds, and made 74 starts for the Jayhawks.

Braun and Ochai Agbaji are the first KU duo to go in the first round since Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid in 2014.

In 2022, Braun was selected to the All-Big 12 Second team, Big-12 All Tournament team, and the NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region team.

