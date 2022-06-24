The Denver Nuggets select KU’s Christian Braun 21st overall in NBA Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Denver Nuggets have selected 6′7″ KU guard Christian Braun with the 21st overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun helped lead KU to its 2022 National Championship title, averaging 14.1 points per game on the season and shooting 49.5% from the field. He averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament, en route to winning the title.

A Burlington, KS native, Braun played at Blue Valley Northwest High School before coming to Lawrence. At KU, he totaled 1018 career points, 506 rebounds, and made 74 starts for the Jayhawks.

Braun and Ochai Agbaji are the first KU duo to go in the first round since Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid in 2014.

In 2022, Braun was selected to the All-Big 12 Second team, Big-12 All Tournament team, and the NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region team.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.