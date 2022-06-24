COVID vaccines for young children headed to Kansas providers; Stormont plans mass vaccination clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID vaccine doses for young children are on their way to health care providers across Kansas, and Stormont Vail plans mass vaccination clinics for children when they arrive.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment said Thursday that doses for children ages six months to five years had arrived in the state, and distribution was underway to its network of doctor’s offices, retail pharmacies, local health departments, and clinics that had pre-ordered them.

In its weekly update, Stormont Vail posted Thursday that it is finalizing plans to give the Moderna vaccine. They expected their doses to arrive some time next week.

When they do, Stormont said it would plan to hold two mass vaccination clinics in early July at the Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Clinic, 4100 S.W. 15th St. Following the clinic, they plan to reserve time at the end of the workday, a couple days a week, to schedule pediatric vaccinations.

Stormont says parents will receive information from pediatrician’s office about the clinics and how to schedule appointments.

A spokesperson for University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus told 13 NEWS its vaccine order is scheduled to arrive in about a week. As soon as it arrives, parents will be able to call their primary care doctor’s office for an appointment.

Kids in this youngest age group get Moderna’s vaccine in a series of two, smaller-sized doses, and Pfizer’s in three doses.

About 17 million kids under the age of five are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

