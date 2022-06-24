Advertisement

Colorful BMW part of drive to support Mulvane Art Museum

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic display of a colorful BMW was the main attraction at the Aristocrat Motors’ latest celebration, but could also, hopefully, be the source of a donation for the Mulvane Art Museum.

A BMW i4 was wrapped in a neutral vinyl wrap and painted on June 2 to act as a masterpiece for the Mulvane Art Fair, in partnership with Aristocrat Motors.

Live, artistic car wrap at Evergy Plaza kicks off Mulvane Art Fair

To kick off the Mulvane Art Fair, which begins Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at the Washburn University Campus, an artist displayed a live, artistic wrapping of the all electric BMW i4 at Evergy Plaza.

To kick off the Mulvane Art Fair, which begins Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at the...

The MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price) of the decorated vehicle is currently at roughly $45,000, but because of its recent paint job, the MSRP is expected to increase. Therefore, according to Aristocrat Motors, if there is a difference between the current MSRP and the increased MSRP, the difference will all be donated to the Mulvane Art Museum. Contact Aristocrat Motors for further information.

“We consider BMW to be a piece of art and we like to invest in the community and in people that want to produce beautiful works of art and try and help support them,” said Kris Nielsen, Aristocrat Motors General Manager. “It is not the easiest thing to get going and to support yourself as an artist.”

The celebration was created to celebrate art, celebrate the partnership between the Mulvane Art Museum and Aristocrat Motors, and also bring awareness to art among kids.

“We do exhibitions, we have a collection of over 6,000 artworks, and we also do outreach for the schools,” according to Connie Gibbons, the Director of the Mulvane Art Museum. “You know for kids it is often their only opportunity or their first opportunity in exposure to making art.”

The Mulvane Art Museum is located at 1700 SW Jewell Ave. on the Washburn University campus.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers
Jennifer Johnson
Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder
One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave.
One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee
In spite of community support shown at Tuesday night’s Wamego City Commission meeting, Mike...
Fired Wamego police chief Mike Baker thanks community for its support

Latest News

An artistic display of a colorful BMW was the main attraction at the Aristocrat Motors’ latest...
Colorful BMW part of drive to support Mulvane Art Museum
IX AT 50: On this anniversary — how 37 words changed everything
IX AT 50: On this anniversary — how 37 words changed everything
The measure takes on the issues of mental health and school safety.
Senate passes Gun Violence Bill, which moves on to the House
Greater Topeka Partnership kicks off Momentum 2027 at Vaerus Aviation
Greater Topeka Partnership ready for Momentum 2027