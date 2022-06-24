Colorful BMW part of drive to support Mulvane Art Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic display of a colorful BMW was the main attraction at the Aristocrat Motors’ latest celebration, but could also, hopefully, be the source of a donation for the Mulvane Art Museum.

A BMW i4 was wrapped in a neutral vinyl wrap and painted on June 2 to act as a masterpiece for the Mulvane Art Fair, in partnership with Aristocrat Motors.

Live, artistic car wrap at Evergy Plaza kicks off Mulvane Art Fair To kick off the Mulvane Art Fair, which begins Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at the Washburn University Campus, an artist displayed a live, artistic wrapping of the all electric BMW i4 at Evergy Plaza.

The MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price) of the decorated vehicle is currently at roughly $45,000, but because of its recent paint job, the MSRP is expected to increase. Therefore, according to Aristocrat Motors, if there is a difference between the current MSRP and the increased MSRP, the difference will all be donated to the Mulvane Art Museum. Contact Aristocrat Motors for further information.

“We consider BMW to be a piece of art and we like to invest in the community and in people that want to produce beautiful works of art and try and help support them,” said Kris Nielsen, Aristocrat Motors General Manager. “It is not the easiest thing to get going and to support yourself as an artist.”

The celebration was created to celebrate art, celebrate the partnership between the Mulvane Art Museum and Aristocrat Motors, and also bring awareness to art among kids.

“We do exhibitions, we have a collection of over 6,000 artworks, and we also do outreach for the schools,” according to Connie Gibbons, the Director of the Mulvane Art Museum. “You know for kids it is often their only opportunity or their first opportunity in exposure to making art.”

The Mulvane Art Museum is located at 1700 SW Jewell Ave. on the Washburn University campus.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.