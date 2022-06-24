Chiefs host 11-On competition for local high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In partnership with Nike, the Chiefs hosted an 11-On competition for eight local high schools at Yager Stadium on Friday.

The competition is designed to build skills and instill healthy, fun competition in a training camp style. Junction City, Center, Manhattan, Olathe West, Shawnee Heights, Topeka Hayden, Topeka Seaman, and Washburn Rural all participated.

The day consisted of 7 on 7 games between schools, and players were able to practice at drill stations around the field.

While no Chiefs players were in attendance, the 2020 Lombardi Trophy was on display for attendees to snap a picture with it.

“These kids all have the goal of getting that trophy, or getting to hold one one day,” said Donald Leven, Stadium Captain for the Kansas City Red Coaters, the Chiefs’ community outreach organization.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was open to the public, so local Chiefs fans were more than welcome to come grab some pictures with the $50,000 hardware.

They also set up a kids camp with USA Football over on the practice field. There, kids ages 5-14 got the chance to learn about football, the importance of being active, and practice some drills.

“It’s a great event to watch the kids just enjoy the day. It was unbelievable with the kids, how they were learning team spirit and working today,” said Leven.

