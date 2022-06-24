Cavaliers select KU’s Agbaji with 14th pick of NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected KU guard Ochai Agbaji with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Agbaji led the 2022 national champions with 18.8 point per game last season on a 47.5% clip from the field and 40.9% clip from beyond the arc.

He went 6-for-8 from three in KU’s Final Four win over Villanova and scored a dozen in KU’s come-from-behind win over North Carolina in the title game on his way to the tournament’s coveted Most Outstanding Player award.

Agbaji is the first Jayhawk to be picked in the top 15 of the NBA Draft since 2017.

With the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the @cavs select @youngoch #RockChalk x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/bfpR27sEZF — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 24, 2022

