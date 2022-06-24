Advertisement

Cavaliers select KU’s Agbaji with 14th pick of NBA Draft

Agbaji is the first Jayhawk to be picked in the top 15 of the NBA Draft since 2017.
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected KU guard Ochai Agbaji with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Agbaji led the 2022 national champions with 18.8 point per game last season on a 47.5% clip from the field and 40.9% clip from beyond the arc.

He went 6-for-8 from three in KU’s Final Four win over Villanova and scored a dozen in KU’s come-from-behind win over North Carolina in the title game on his way to the tournament’s coveted Most Outstanding Player award.

